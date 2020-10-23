22 new cases of coronavirus reported on UofSC’s campus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina updated its coronavirus dashboard with the latest data as of Thursday.

UofSC reports 22 new cases of COVID-19 on campus since Tuesday, 20 of which are students. This brings the total number of active cases at UofSC to 58. UofSC says 2,657 test results were reported in the latest testing period which returned a percent positive rate of 1.14%.

To access UofSC’s full coronavirus dashboard, visit sc.edu/safety/coronavirus/dashboard/index.php.