Attempted murder suspect arrested after threatening to kill Orangeburg deputy

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – A man wanted for a robbery and shooting has been arrested after a fight with Orangeburg County deputies where he’s accused of threatening to kill one of them.

Nathaniel Robinson, Jr., 27, faces charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a crime and threatening the life of a public official.

The attempted murder and robbery charges stem from an April 24 altercation with a man on Aultman Street. Deputies say Robinson fired a shotgun multiple times at the fleeing man after stealing a small amount of cash from him.

Deputies found Robinson hiding in a closet after responding to a child custody dispute Thursday afternoon.

According to the OCSO, Robinson fought the deputies briefly before being subdued, at which time he stated he would kill on of the deputies.

He faces up to 30 years in prison for the attempted murder charge alone.