FDA approves Remdesivir for coronavirus treatment

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As COVID-19 cases continue to climb here in the U.S., the FDA has just approved Remdesivir to treat coronavirus patients, though it was only used in hospitals in cases of emergency.

While the World Health Organization released a study saying this drug did not help COVID-19 patients recover faster or survive the virus, a U.S. study shows it did shorten recovery time for some patients about a third of the time.