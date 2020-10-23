Funeral today for the late Greenville Sgt. Conley Jumper

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The funeral of the late Greenville County Sgt. Conley Jumper will take place today.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes say the funeral starts at 9 a.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

Sgt. Jumper was killed in the line of duty Tuesday on I-85 North after a suspect got into an altercation with law enforcement during a traffic stop, causing the suspect’s vehicle to hit a tractor-trailer and a patrol car, injuring two deputies.

Two suspects in that vehicle are charged for the incident.

Authorities say Ray Kelly, 37, is facing seven different charges, including murder, while Tornell Laureano, 24, was charged with drug trafficking.

Sgt. Jumper died from his injuries and leaves behind a wife and daughter.

Governor Henry McMaster says flags will be at half-staff statewide today in honor of Sgt. Jumper.

To watch the funeral services, visit Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page by clicking here.