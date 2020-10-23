RCSD announces multiple arrests in connection with inmate ordering shootings from behind prison walls

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has announced several arrests in connection with an inmate who ordered multiple shootings. Police say Isaiah Jordan Smith, Jasmine Jackson and Chadrick Morgan have been arrested after South Carolina Department of Corrections inmate Harvester Jackson ordered the April 28 shooting of his ex-girlfriend’s house.

Investigators say Jackson reached out to Morgan about carrying out the shooting. According to authorities, Morgan declined but put him in connection with Smith, who Jackson paid $300 to do the hit. Investigators say Jackson also paid his sister, Jasmine Jackson, $125 to drive Smith to the victims home for the shooting.

Officials say SCDC Correctional Officer Dontell Gillard has also been arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with Jackson. Officials also say she had knowledge of the April shooting.

Authorities say their investigation also revealed that Harvester Jackson had previously paid another individual to torch and shoot into the same ex-girlfriend’s vehicle on June 29, 2019. Investigators say this person has since died and therefore will not be charged.

According to investigators, Jackson has been tied to two additional shootings. Authorities say the first incident occurred on August 12, 2018 where cars parked outside a home on Swandale Drive were shot at. Investigators say on of the victims had previously been in a relationship with Jackson. Investigators say in the second incident on August 27, 2019, a home was shot at on Humphrey Drive after evidence showed Jackson had threatened to do so. Both incidents are under investigation.

The charges for the five individuals who were arrested are as follows:

Harvester Jackson — DOB: 05/15/1993 — charged with: accessory to arson for the June 2019 case involving the vehicle; and accessory to attempted murder and accessory to discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling for having ordered the April 2020 shooting. He was charged on July 21. He is still incarcerated at Kirkland Correctional Institution. His projected release date from the prison system is March 21.

Jasmine Jackson — DOB: 8/30/94 — charged with: attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling for driving Smith to shoot up the victim’s home in April. She was arrested on Sept. 25 and remains at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Isaiah Jordan Smith — DOB: 2/14/98 — charged with: attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling for shooting up the victim’s home in April. He was arrested on Sept. 17.

Chadrick Morgan — DOB: 5/25/01 — charged with: accessory to attempted murder and accessory to discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling for having introduced Harvester Jackson to Smith so that he could carry out the April 2020 shooting.

Dontell Gillard — DOB: 7/14/87 — charged with misconduct in office and sexual misconduct with an inmate – first degree for having an inappropriate relationship with Harvester Jackson and knowledge of the April shooting.