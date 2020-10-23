Victim identified after hitting a disabled tractor-trailer on Longstreet Road

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Calhoun County Coroner’s Office has identified a victim that hit a disabled tractor-trailer on Thursday.

Officials say Jake Scott, 54, died on Longstreet Road near S.C. Highway 6 from multiple blunt-force trauma.

According to investigators, he crashed into the disabled tractor-trailer on Longstreet Road around 10:15 a.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says no one was inside the tractor-trailer but Scott wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

This incident remains under investigation.