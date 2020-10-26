DHEC: 755 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 20 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released its latest coronavirus data as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 755 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths in the Palmetto State. This makes the total number of confirmed cases in the state 163,946 with 3,587 total deaths.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

DHEC says they received 6,158 coronavirus test results on Sunday which returned a percent positive rate of 12.3%.

For the latest information regarding COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.