Fairfield Co. sheriff searching for murder suspect in weekend shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding the shooter/shooters involved in a weekend shooting that left a teen dead.

Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill released the identity of the victim who was killed in the shooting that took place this Saturday around 8:30 p.m. in the Jenkinsville area of Fairfield County. Authorities says 17-year-old Trevis Boyd Jr. was found lying on the ground next to his vehicle at the intersection of Clarks Bridge Road and Highway 215 South. Investigators say Boyd was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com to submit a tip. Authorities say if your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn up to a $1,000 reward.