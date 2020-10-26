SCHP: Two killed in collision on U.S. 176 in Orangeburg

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people were killed in a fatal collision on U.S. 176 in Orangeburg on Sunday. Troopers say it happened near Woolbright Road after 3 a.m. According to investigators, the driver of a Nissan Maxima ran off the road twice and hit a tree.

The driver was taken to a hospital, while the front and rear seat passengers were killed. The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.