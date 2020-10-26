Senate candidate Jamie Harrison holds ‘Get out the Vote’ drive in concert

Rapper Common, South Carolina native and radio personality Charlamgne tha god were in town for the event

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Democratic Senate Candidate Jamie Harrison and rapper Common toured Columbia before hosting a drive-in ‘Get out the Vote Concert at Benedict College.

South Carolina native and radio personality Charlemagne tha god emceed the event.

Before the concert, we caught up with Harrison and common at Tolliver’s Mane Barber shop on North Main Street.

The Democratic Senate Candidate posted this on his Twitter page shortly after Monday night’s event.

.@common and @cthagod brought the house down! Hope y’all enjoyed watching tonight. And remember to get out and vote! pic.twitter.com/h2xgvTJPaa — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) October 27, 2020