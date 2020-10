Senate expected to vote on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The full U.S. Senate is expected to vote on the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. Barrett has been nominated to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. The vote is expected to take place this evening at 7 p.m.

The republican majority in the Senate all but guarantees her approval.