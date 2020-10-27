DHEC: 755 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 19 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 755 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 19 additional deaths. This makes the total number of cases 164,802 with 3,602 total deaths in South Carolina.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

DHEC says they received 5,770 test results from Monday which yielded a percent positive rate of 13.1%.

To find a coronavirus testing clinic near you, visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing.