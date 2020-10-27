Four new positive COVID-19 tests reported at UofSC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina updated its coronavirus dashboard with test results as of Monday.

UofSC reports four new cases of COVID-19, all of which are students. This brings the total number of active cases to 53. UofSC says they received 1,271 tests in the latest testing period, which returned a percent positive rate of 0.69%.

To access UofSC’s full coronavirus dashboard, visit sc.edu/safety/coronavirus/dashboard/index.php.