Four new positive COVID-19 tests reported at UofSC

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina updated its coronavirus dashboard with test results as of Monday.

UofSC reports four new cases of COVID-19, all of which are students. This brings the total number of active cases to 53. UofSC says they received 1,271 tests in the latest testing period, which returned a percent positive rate of 0.69%.

To access UofSC’s full coronavirus dashboard, visit sc.edu/safety/coronavirus/dashboard/index.php.

