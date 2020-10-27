LCSD searching for suspects in string of armed robberies

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County deputies are looking for multiple suspects involved in armed robberies this month. They believe six robberies that took place between October 18 and October 25 are connected.

Deputies say at each robbery a man kept his hand in his pocket to make people think he was armed.

According to investigators, the robberies happened on Bush River Road, Piney Grove Road, Saint Andrews Road and Outlet Pointe Boulevard. Richland County deputies are also investigating another robbery on North Main Street Sunday that may be connected to the others.

If you have any information, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.