Lexington police looking for at-risk missing person

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department is searching for a missing man who is considered at-risk due to ongoing mental health issues.

Detectives say 58-year-old Lonnie Stephen Randall of Monetta, South Carolina was last known to have been on Gibson Road near Hendrix Street in Lexington on Monday. Randall is a white man who stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has white hair and brown eyes. Randall was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and mismatched shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at crimesc.com. Authorities say your tip could earn an award of up to $1,000.