Publix grocery stores offer veterans, military Veterans day deal

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Publix grocery stores are offering military men and women, veterans and their families a deal at the supermarket door to honor those who have and continue to fight for our freedoms to honor them this Veterans Day.

On November 11, 2020 the chain of stores will allow anyone who can provide their veteran ID card, military ID card, discharge document or a driver’s license that includes the veteran designation will be able to take advantage of the offer when they come into the store. This deal is not available for those who choose to shop online.

Publix says this is their way of being able to thank the men and women who serve us, and the families who support them.

This offer does not apply to items such as prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps, and money services.