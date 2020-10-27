SLED: Former Winthrop University police officer charged with 49 additional sex related crimes

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, former Winthrop University police officer, Charles Price, has been served 49 additional warrants for sex-related crimes with minors.

SLED lists Price’s new charges as the following:

9 counts of criminal sexual conduct with minor under 11 years of age first-

degree.

degree. 13 counts of criminal Sexual conduct with minor victim 11 to 14 years of age second-degree.

8 counts of criminal sexual conduct third-degree.

18 counts of incest.

1 count of kidnapping.

According to SLED, Price now faces 52 total charges after he was previously charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age first-degree and criminal sexual conduct first-degree.