Sumter fights fire at old V.B. Williams Furniture store

Columbia Fire, Shaw Air Force base have both been called in to assist Sumter fire crews

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter Fire Department is fighting a massive blaze they say broke shortly after 10pm Tuesday night at the old V.B. Furniture store along South Lafayette Drive and Fulton Street.

Sumter police had to shut down access to roads around Fulton Industrial to keep traffic out of the way so crews could battle the blaze that has engulfed the 550 thousand square foot building.

Below is an image the Sumter Fire Department posted on their Facebook page.

According to officials, the fire is being considered ‘at least’ a 3 alarm fire that required assistance from other fire crews including the Columbia Fire Department, and the Shaw Air Force Base. As of 11:30pm Tuesday night the fire was still burning according to fire officials.

No word on what may have cause the fire, or possible injuries at this time. Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates as soon as more information becomes available.