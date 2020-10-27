Tyler Ryan and Mary Ann Keim put together a family size meal on a single meal budget

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) — Whipping up a scrumptious meal that will feed the who family doesn’t have to be hard, or overly expensive. This week on our Tasty Tuesday show, Tyler Ryan and Mary Ann Keim made a cheese pasta chicken pizza bake. This meal, that makes a ton, is pretty easy, with a bit of prep, and a toss in the oven. The whole thing will set you back about $20 bucks, and will make enough for 4, although you can expand it, too!

Here’s what you need:

4 chicken breasts trimmed and butterflied

1 green pepper

1 small red onion

Mushrooms

Cherry tomatoes

1 jar spaghetti sauce

16 ounces shredded mozzarella

2 packs frozen vegetable noodles

Italian spices (basil, oregano)

Garlic salt

Here’s what you do:

Chop vegetables

Trim and butterfly chicken

Microwave noodles for 2 minutes

Layer noodles in casserole pan (make sure you spray w Pam or EVOO to avoid sticking).

Lightly cover w 1 cup of sauce, 1 cup cheese, sprinkle garlic salt and spices to your taste.

Open chicken breasts, stuff w vegetables, little cheese, 1 tbsp sauce, spices and place on top of noodles in pan.

Cover with remainder of sauce and cheese, top with remainder of vegetables.

Sprinkle with garlic salt and spices. Set the over for 400° and wait 45 minutes.

Make sure the chicken reaches 165°

After you pull it out, let it cool for about 5 minutes, then dig in!

