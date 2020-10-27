Uber offering discounted rides to polls for voters

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Uber is looking to help out all voters next Tuesday by offering something everyone likes, free food and discounted rides.

Uber’s unique “Get out the vote” initiative is helping people register to vote, offering discounted rides to and from the polls and feeding people while in line to vote at their polling place. The rides to the polls will be 50% off your normal rate and Uber will provide food trucks to 25 cities with long voting lines to encourage people to make their voice heard.