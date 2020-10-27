WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Tigers talk Boston College matchup, Skalski injury

CLEMSON, S.C. — For Dabo Swinney, the Clemson-Boston College annual matchup will always hold a special place in his heart.

The Eagles were the first team Swinney beat as the head coach of the Tigers back in 2008 when he was first named interim head coach at Clemson.

As he prepares to face Boston College for the 13th time in his career, Swinney will do so without the “heart and soul” of the Clemson defense. He announced today that fifth-year senior linebacker James Skalski will miss “a few games” after an MRI revealed his groin injury was more severe than expected.

Swinney and freshman Bryan Bresee spoke with the media today about how big of a loss this injury will be for the defense, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence addressed rumors that he may choose to return to Clemson and postpone his entrance into the NFL.