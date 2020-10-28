A doctor’s guide to safe trick-or-treating during the pandemic

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – You may not need to cancel trick-or-treating plans after all. Doctors at Lexington Medical Center recently came out with a Q&A about safely trick-or-treating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their guidance provides suggestions and things to keep in mind so children can still have a fun night out in their costumes getting candy from neighbors.

Physicians Lauren S. Matthews, MD, FAAP, of Lexington Pediatric Practice and Don Moore, MD, FACEP, of Lexington Urgent Care gave some quick tips to responsible trick-or-treating this year.

Dr. Matthews suggested making a cloth mask part of the costume and that a costume mask is not a substitute. That may limit the options for costumes as she says costume masks shouldn’t be worn over the cloth mask either. She adds that children ages 2 and over should wear a cloth face mask at all times.

If you’re staying home but still want to be prepared when the kiddos come knocking, wear a mask and gloves and limit hand-to-hand touching. Dr. Moore says consider putting individually wrapped candy outside in a bowl or put the candy directly in the trick or treater’s bag and don’t allow children to reach into the candy bowl. That way, only one hand is going into the treat supply and distributing candy to the children.

While walking down the street make sure everyone has space. Keep the six foot rule in mind as you encounter people who do not live in your household. Avoid lingering at a house for longer than a few minutes and allow only one group at the door at a time.

When you get home, Dr. Moore says wiping down the plastic packaging on candy is a good idea. While it may be tempting for everyone, don’t open and eat treats along the way – only after they get home and have washed their hands thoroughly for 20 seconds.

If higher-risk populations like grandparents and people with underlying conditions insist on wanting to take part, Dr. Matthews says you should observe the celebration at a safe distance while wearing a cloth mask.

Also, keep hand sanitizer on hand and use it frequently. It would be a good idea for both trick-or-treaters and parents accompanying children to have one of the convenient small hand sanitizer bottles with them.