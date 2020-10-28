DHEC: 636 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 32 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the latest coronavirus data for the state of South Carolina as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 636 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 32 new deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 165,477 with 3,634 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 4,096 test results from Tuesday which returned a percent positive rate of 15.5%.

For the latest information on COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.