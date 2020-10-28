Orangeburg County schools partnering with MUSC to create COVID-19 related guide for schools

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County School District says they are teaming up with the Medical University of South Carolina’s Back 2 Business assistance program to create a guide for coronavirus related decisions in schools.

Back 2 Business is MUSC’s infection prevention program that works to develop customized plans with coronavirus safety measures.

OCSD and MUSC will work together to conduct inspections of several schools’ operations, disease prevention measures and use of Personal Protective Equipment. Once this review is completed, OCSD says MUSC will create a detailed guide for elementary, middle and high schools with instructions on how to navigate COVID-19 related decisions.

“Having an expert source to rely on to help navigate complicated and ever-changing recommendations from medical experts, the CDC, DHEC, and other public health agencies, will be an amazing resource,” Orangeburg’s Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster commented. “We are certainly grateful to the State Department of Education, as well as Dr. MenkinSmith and her Back 2 Business Team at MUSC for their partnership in protecting the health and wellbeing of our students, staff and families.”