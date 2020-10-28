Over one million absentee ballots have been cast in SC so far, setting a new record

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina State Election Commission, 1,013,000 South Carolinians have returned their absentee ballots for the 2020 election so far. This more than doubles the previous record for absentee voting when 503,000 absentee votes were cast in the 2016 General Election.

The State Election Commission says with the current rate, more than 1.3 million ballots may be cast before Election Day. The State Election Commission posts updates on voting data twice a day at www.scvotes.gov/fact-sheets.

According to the State Election Commission, the highest voter turnout in the state during the past 25 years happened in 2008 when 76% of the voting population cast ballots. South Carolina would need about 2.7 million votes cast in this election to break that previous record.