Study shows SC’s average credit score among the lowest in the nation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina’s average credit score is among the lowest in the nation. According to wallethub.com, South Carolina has the country’s seventh lowest credit score at 671.

Mississippi has the worst average while Minnesota has the best. The overall average U.S. credit score is 680.

Credit scores are used to determine loan eligibility, credit card applications, and even apartment rentals.

To see the full study, visit wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-highest-lowest-credit-scores/79466.