Town of Irmo hosting “Halloween Extravaganza” this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Town of Irmo will celebrate the scariest night of the year with a “Halloween Extravaganza” this weekend. The event is at Anchor Lanes off Lake Murray Boulevard this Saturday. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

You can enjoy a drive in movie presentation of “Night at the Museum” at 7:30 p.m., plus a laser light show, candy, music and more. The event requires masks and you can wear costumes.

Tickets are free but vehicle passes must be reserved in advance. To get tickets to this event, visit the Greater Irmo Chamber of Commerce website.