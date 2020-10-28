University police officer fired, facing 52 child sex crime charges

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina police officer lost his job after state investigators said he was accused of sexually abusing children.

Winthrop University Police Officer Charles Eugene Price faces 52 counts of sex crimes, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, incest and kidnapping.

Winthrop University fired Price after finding out about the charges. The school says none of the alleged crimes happened on campus.

Authorities say the accusations date back to 2006. One victim was 14 years old and the other victim was under the age of 11.

It’s unclear whether Price has an attorney.