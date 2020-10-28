Vote 2020 Preview: Second Congressional District

With Election Day less than one week away, all seven of South Carolina’s seats in the House of Representatives are up for grabs.

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) has represented the district since 2001, and previously served in the South Carolina Senate from 1985 to 2001. His challenger, Adair Boroughs, is an attorney who hails from Barnwell County who has previously worked as a teacher and for the U.S. Department of Justice.

ABC Columbia’s Tim Scott spoke with both Rep. Wilson and Boroughs about the following:

Why they want to represent the Second Congressional District on Capitol Hill

What the federal government should do to assist in economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic

Whether schools should be opening back up five days a week (and if the federal government should play a role in that)

With the Supreme Court now adding Amy Coney Barrett to the bench, what should be done about the Affordable Care Act?

Do they support liberal efforts to potentially add more justices to the Supreme Court?

What are they planning on doing with a handful of days left before Election Day?

The Second Congressional District includes all of Lexington, Aiken, and Barnwell Counties, as well as parts of Richland and Orangeburg Counties.

As of Wednesday, Boroughs has out-raised Wilson by nearly $1 million, according to recent filings to the Federal Election Commission.