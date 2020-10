Astronomers have been tracking a large asteroid that has the potential to hit the earth. The asteroid, named Apophis, is about 1100 feet across and was discovered in 2004. Its orbit brings in relatively close to the earth in April 2029, where it will be visible to the naked eye as it flys below the earth’s communications satellites. But there is a small (very small) chance that it could actually impact the earth in 2068.

