ACC Football Championship Game set for Dec. 19

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Championship Game will be played Saturday, Dec. 19, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Game time will be announced no later than Dec. 7 and the game will be televised by either ABC or ESPN.

This year, the ACC Championship Game will feature the league’s top two teams based upon highest winning percentage in conference games. More information on the ACC’s tiebreaker procedures can be found here

Capacity for the event will comply with North Carolina state and local regulations, which currently allows for seven percent capacity at outdoor venues of greater than 10,000 fans. Further information on seating capacity and tickets locations will be updated on theACC.com as it becomes available.

The 2020 ACC Football season began Sept. 10 with each of the 15 schools playing an 11-game schedule (10 conference games, one non-conference game) over a 13-week period. At the mid-point of the ACC season, 48 of the 52 scheduled games (92.3 percent) have been played. Three conference games were rescheduled and one non-conference opponent has been replaced. All 15 teams still have the opportunity to play an 11-game regular season.

Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, has been the site of nine of the last 10 ACC Football Championship Games. In 2018, the ACC and the Charlotte Sports Foundation reached an agreement to keep the game in Charlotte through 2030.

The winner of the conference championship game has gone on to play in the National Championship Game or compete in the College Football Playoff in each of the previous six seasons.