Airport H.S. hosts annual ‘Trick or Treat Lane’

Ghouls and goblins came out a few days before Halloween to get into some scary fun

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Wednesday evening Airport High School held its annual ‘Trick-or Treat Lane event.

Hundreds of people grabbed their goodie bags to trick-or-treat, play games and even take part in carnival activities.

Due to COVID-19, some restrictions were in place to help keep everyone safe from possible exposure.

One Airport High School teacher who helps organize ‘Trick-or-Treat Lane’, says that in 2020 when so many things have been changed or canceled it’s great to see the community come together for a little scary fun.

Airport High School has been hosting the event for the last 20 years.