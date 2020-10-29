DHEC: 918 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 13 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the latest coronavirus numbers in the state as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 918 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 166,344 with 3,645 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 6,945 test results from Wednesday which returned a percent positive rate of 13.2%.

To find a coronavirus testing location near you, visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing.