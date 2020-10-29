Looking for some Halloween fun? Check out these events around the Midlands!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– While the coronavirus has cancelled some Halloween festivities, there is still plenty to do this year around the Midlands.

Drive-through Trick-or-Treating with OCSO

On Friday, The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a drive-through Trick-or-Treating event at the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office located at 1520 Ellis Avenue in Orangeburg.

Growl at the Moon

The State Museum is scheduled to host its annual Halloween event, Growl at the Moon. This popular adult Halloween event invites guests to wear creative costumes and spend an evening featuring special light shows, thrilling iconic scary movie trailers and live music.

The event takes place Friday night from 6:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Both food from local food trucks and a cash bar will be available for purchase.

Tickets to the event are $15 for the general public and $12 for museum members. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit scmuseum.org/calendar/growl-at-the-moon/.

Boo at the Zoo

The Riverbanks Zoo announced that Boo at the Zoo is sold out, but if you bought tickets in advance, you’re in luck! The event started last Friday and runs through this Friday from 5-9 p.m.

The event has trick-or-treat stations throughout the zoo, but you need to bring your own bags. You can also roast marshmallows, take a ride on the haunted carousel, and summon the Halloween spirits with the Eeky Freaky DJ!

Masks and social distancing are required.

Town of Irmo’s “Halloween Extravaganza”

The Town of Irmo will celebrate the scariest night of the year with a “Halloween Extravaganza” this weekend. The event is at Anchor Lanes off Lake Murray Boulevard this Saturday. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

You can enjoy a drive in movie presentation of “Night at the Museum” at 7:30 p.m., plus a laser light show, candy, music and more. The event requires masks and you can wear costumes.

Tickets are free but vehicle passes must be reserved in advance. To get tickets to this event, visit the Greater Irmo Chamber of Commerce website.

Trick-or-Treating at West Columbia’s Meeting Street Artisan Market

The City of West Columbia is inviting the public to come trick-or-treat with vendors at the Meeting Street Artisan Market. The event takes place this Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Interactive Art Park located at 425 Meeting Street.

Vendors will hand out treats to children including candy and take-home craft projects. Vendors at this year’s event include Benji Hicks Art, Faithful Foods Inc., and The Hope Chest.