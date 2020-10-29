RCSD to conduct traffic safety checkpoints in Olympia area this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they will be near the intersection of Bluff Road and Olympia Avenue conducting traffic safety checkpoints this weekend. Officials say deputies will be in the area from about 6 p.m. Friday night until early Saturday morning.

Officials say deputies will be working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and USC Police to check drivers for their drivers’ license, registration and insurance.