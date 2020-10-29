Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

Trevor Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night, Dabo Swinney confirmed in a statement.

He’ll miss the Tigers’ game Saturday against Boston College.

“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation,” according to Swinney. “He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers.”

Lawrence is a front-runner for the Heisman Trophy, and he has not missed a game in his three seasons at Clemson prior to this.

The rules set forth by the ACC’s Medical Advisory Group require anyone testing positive for COVID-19 to isolate for at least 10 days after the test before returning to practice, assuming they are no longer showing symptoms. That would also put Lawrence at risk for missing the Nov. 7 showdown with No. 4 Notre Dame.

While Lawrence has never missed a start for Clemson since taking over the offense in September 2018, he did go down with an injury in the first half of his first start against Syracuse that year. Chase Brice came on in relief and led a fourth-quarter comeback that preserved the Tigers’ perfect record, and Clemson went on to win the national championship.

Brice is now the starter at Duke after transferring this offseason. That likely leaves true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei as the presumed starter for the Tigers. Uiagalelei has seen limited action this season, completing 12-of-19 passes for 102 yards and scoring two rushing touchdowns. He was the No. 1 overall QB recruit in the country for 2020.

Lawrence was in the midst of a stellar start to his 2020 campaign, completing 71% of his throws with 21 total touchdowns through six games.

Information from ESPN’s Andrea Adelson and Holly Rowe was used in this report.