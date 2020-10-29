Scare up Halloween with a spooky outdoor movie

Enjoy a night out with the family and check out an outdoor showing of 'Hocus Pocus'

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Halloween is right around the corner, and while some may not feel comfortable allowing their children to take part in the typically door to door trick-o-treat experience because of the coronavirus, all is not lost.

The Hampton – Preston Mansion and Gardens is hosting an outdoor movie night featuring the family friendly Halloween comedy ‘Hocus Pocus’. Those who do decide to come out are encouraged to show off our inner ghoul or goblin and dress up in costumes. Every family who attends the movie will get a goodie bag, will have access to local food truck Doggy Bagz, as well as crafts everyone can enjoy.

You’re welcome to bring your lawn chairs, blankets, food and of course some of those sweet treats that the scary night is all about as you sit outdoors in what organizers refer to as socially distanced ‘pods’ for a safe experience. This will be the first in a series of flicks put on by Art of Real Estate

Grounds for the event will open to the ticket holders at 5:30p.m on Friday October 30th, 2020 and the movie will kick off from 6:30p.m to 8:30p.m.

The cost for Historic Columbia members to get in will be $5 dollars, and $10 dollars for members of the public. . All children under the age of 5 will be admitted for free.

For more details click on the link provided here: historccolumbia.org