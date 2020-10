SLED: Former Detention Center Officer charged with misconduct in office

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, a former Detention Center Officer with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has been charged with misconduct in office. Authorities say 33-year-old Philip Tollison is accused of exposing himself to an individual while on duty.

Officials say Tollison was booked at the Laurens County Detention Center.