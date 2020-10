22 new positive cases in latest UofSC coronavirus dashboard update

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina reported 22 new positive cases of COVID-19 in their latest dashboard update. 20 of these cases are students.

UofSC says 2,071 tests were administered in the latest testing period from October 27-29 which returned a percent positive rate of 1.38%.

To access the full coronavirus dashboard, visit sc.edu/safety/coronavirus/dashboard/index.php .