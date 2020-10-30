DHEC: 680 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 7 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the latest coronavirus data for the state as of Thursday.

DHEC reports 680 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7 new deaths. This brings the total number of cases in South Carolina to 167,057 with 3,653 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 4,743 tests from Thursday which yielded a percent positive rate of 14.3%.

For the latest information regarding COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.