More than 300 chairs placed in front of State House to honor COVID-19 victims

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Members of ‘COVID Survivors for Change’ and ‘End Coronavirus SC’ met Friday to honor the more than 3,800 lives that were taken by COVID-19 in the state.

Tiffany James, the director of End Coronavirus SC spoke about how the empty chairs in front of the state house stood for every life that was taken too soon.

‘COVID Survivors for Change’ is a national movement that brings Americans together to remember anyone who lost their lives from the coronavirus or have survived and had their lives changed from it. For more information on their mission or interested in joining, visit covidsurvivorsforchange.org.