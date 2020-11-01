Orangeburg schools begin Hybrid learning Monday

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — Starting Monday November 2, middle and high school students will return to face to face instruction with students split into smaller groups for hybrid learning.

This is the second nine week grading period for Orangeburg schools and officials say they are ready to transition into a new phase of learning for some students who have been working remotely.

According to the Assistant Superintendent for Communications, Business and Community Partnerships students with last names beginning with the letters A through J , also known as group ‘A’ will attend in person classes on Mondays and Tuesdays. Group ‘B’ students will include those with last names K-Z will go to classes on Wednesday and Thursdays. While Friday will remain a virtual support day for all Orangeburg middle and High school students.

Keep in mind Tuesday November 3rd is election day and since the schools in some cases are used as polling locations there will be no class on that day for students or staff.

There are a few things you may want to keep in mind as the school system prepares for this transition. Administrators say there are some families where siblings same household, but may have different last names, which would put them on alternate schedules. If you would like all of your children to stay on a consistent hybrid schedule, officials say you can contact the school principal and they will work with you to make needed changes.

Also, students who have been working online full time will not be effected by these changes and will not have the option of switching to a hybrid model until the end of the current semester. This will give each of the facilities the opportunity to use the planned protocols that have been created to ensure proper social distancing that was developed based on the amount of students they have accounted for.

Some of the changes that have been implemented for this transition include classrooms that will be equipped with hand sanitizers and cleaning supplies, plexiglass that will create an additional layer of protection for students and staff in their individual work spaces. Class changes have also been staggered to reduce the amount of interactions students need to have when they would normally be switching classes. Face masks are still required for all students and staff when social distancing is not a viable option. The schools say they will also provide face shields if needed.

Parents of all middle and high school students are advised to make sure their children bring their own face mask, water bottle, school supplies, fully charged devices and their own power cord with them to school.

Arrival and dismissal times have changed as well and are listed for your review below.

Middle School

First Period Instruction will begin at 8:45 a.m.

Dismissal will be held from 2:50-3:15 p.m.

High School

First Period class will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m.

Dismissal will run from 3:20-3:30 p.m.

Any middle or high school student, with his or her parent/guardian permission, may select to remain learning virtually by completing the survey online at HERE, or by emailing the school system at OrangeburgOnline@ocsdsc.org.