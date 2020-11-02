DHEC: 785 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 10 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 785 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 170,048 with total 3,697 deaths.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

DHEC says they received 6,655 coronavirus test results from Sunday which returned a percent positive rate of 11.8%.