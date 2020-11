DHEC introduces new COVID-19 prevalence project to track coronavirus hot spots

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Today the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the start of the COVID-19 prevalence project, also known as SC Strong. DHEC will send out a short health survey in a blue envelope, and they will then use that information to pinpoint COVID-19 hot spots and find out where people with antibodies live.

You can also fill out the survey at scstrong.sc.edu.