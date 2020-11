Lowe’s to hire 20,000 workers this holiday season

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lowe’s says it is hiring 20,000 new workers to get through this upcoming holiday season. The positions are both full and part-time at stores and regional distribution centers nationwide. Some roles are permanent instead of just seasonal.

Lowe’s also announced it’s giving out an additional $100 million in bonuses to thank front-line hourly associates, and support their families during the holiday season.