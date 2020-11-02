Molina Healthcare expanding Insurance Marketplace to 13 new counties in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Monday, Molina Healthcare of South Carolina announced that they will be expanding their Insurance Marketplace to 13 additional counties in South Carolina. According to Molina Healthcare, the 13 counties are Berkeley, Darlington, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Laurens, Newberry, Richland, Spartanburg, Sumter, and Union.

“We look forward to empowering more individuals and families when it comes to selecting comprehensive and affordable health care coverage,” said Dora Wilson, president of Molina Healthcare of South Carolina. “Molina is excited to continue growing by expanding our Marketplace service areas.”

Molina Healthcare says they plan to offer a variety of services including screenings, family planning and preventive drugs as well as access to a network of doctors and hospitals. Molina also says they plan to offer 24/7 telemedicine services in 2021.

According to the healthcare provider, open enrollment began November 1 and runs through December 15 for membership to begin on January 1, 2021.

For more information about Molina Healthcare and enrollment, visit join.molinahealthcare.com.