Senator Lindsey Graham, Jaime Harrison each hold rallies leading into Election Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We’re keeping an eye on several key races in the Palmetto State.

Two candidates in the Senate race are hosting campaign rallies Monday. Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham held a rally on East Main Street in Lexington Monday morning. Graham’s campaign says he raised about one million dollars a day for the first two weeks of October, while democratic challenger Jaime Harrison broke a campaign fundraising record earlier this month. Harrison will have a drive-in rally at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds on Magnolia Street at 6:30 p.m. Monday.