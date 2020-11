After record early voting numbers in SC, voters still flock to the polls on Election Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–With less than two hours left until polls close, voters are still lining up at polling places to cast their votes. The chairs of South Carolina’s two major parties say the voter turnout could approach record numbers by the end of the day.

