DHEC: 741 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 18 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the latest coronavirus data for the state as of Monday.

DHEC reports 741 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 18 new deaths. This makes the total number of cases in the Palmetto State 170,862 with 3,713 total deaths.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

DHEC says they received 5,027 test results from Monday which yielded a percent positive rate of 14.7%.

To find a coronavirus testing clinic near you, visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing.