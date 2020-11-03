WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews top-five showdown with Notre Dame

CLEMSON, S.C. — For the first time since 1979, the Clemson Tigers are making the trip to the hallowed grounds of Notre Dame to take on the Fighting Irish in a matchup of two of the elite programs in college football.

This meeting of the No. 1 and No. 4 teams in the country will be the highest ranked game between two ACC opponents in the conference’s history, with Notre Dame being an honorary member this season.

Dabo Swinney spoke with the media today to address what it means to his team to play in a historic atmosphere like Notre Dame’s, what the Fighting Irish bring on both sides of the ball, and what Trevor Lawrence’s role will be from the sidelines after not clearing ACC COVID protocols in time to play Saturday.